Rams' Nacua Put in Another Star Performance Against 49ers

It has been safe to say all season long that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's mindset sits as "When in doubt, find Puka Nacua," and that is exactly what he did once more to bring home another victory for the Rams.
Nacua has been the star wide receiver for the Ram's offense this season and has been a difference-maker since returning from injury. On the back of another terrific game against the 49ers under the Thursday Night Football lights, Nacua put on a show once more.
Nacua ended his night on Thursday with seven receptions, eight targets, and 97 receiving yards while averaging 13.9 yards per reception. Over his past two games, Nacua has recorded 19 receptions for 259 receiving yards, averaging 13.7 yards per reception.
While Stafford has been favoring Nacua as of late, it is hard to blame him given the production Nacua has collected in the two-game span. Nacua even made a highlight catch, balancing the football on San Fransisco's defender Charvarius Ward's helmet to bring in the catch. What can't this guy do as of late?
Nacua has been the backbone for this Rams offense, helping the team through the early dog days and crawl back to a playoff possibility. Currently, the Rams sit a half-game back from the Seattle Seahawks with their win and improve their playoff chances from 30% to 50%.
While the whole Rams offense was held silent in the first quarter, not securing a single first down, the tide quickly shifted when Nacua started to get the football. A theme for this Rams team this season has been fighting, and their playoff destiny has only grown in the palms of their hands.
Down the stretch, the Rams schedule becomes more favorable, facing off against the New York Jets, followed by two divisional games to end the year. With how Nacua has been performing as of late for the squad, the Rams have seemed untouchable on their offensive side when he gets the football.
While fans on X were not pleased with Cooper Kupp's lack of involvement in the receiving game, LA fans may be spoiled with one of the best wide-receiving duos in the league, especially if they make their way into the playoff spot they are chasing down.
