Davante Adams Sounds Off on Rams' Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams were in need of additional help at wide receiver after deciding to move on from veteran Cooper Kupp. After eight seasons together, the Rams and Kupp parted ways, leaving the Rams thin at wide receiver. However, that was not the case for long.
The Rams made up for Kupp's departure in a significant way, adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been one of the best wide receivers in the league over the last decade.
After playing with Aaron Rodgers for many years, Adams gets to play with another Hall of Fame quarterback in Matthew Stafford. Adams explained what he likes about Stafford's game.
"He doesn't make it any harder than it needs to be out there. He's simple. Dating back to when 'Megatron' [Hall of Fame WR Calvin Johnson] broke the record, I think he needed like 180- something [yards] and he went and got him like 220-something [yards]. Seeing that and just knowing that in that situation, I don't think they were headed anywhere near the playoffs, but to play in that game, not check out in the last game of the year, know how much that means to 'Megatron' and know how much it means to him to be a part of something like that, it just says the type of person that he is."
Adams explained what he learned about Stafford from afar when the two faced off against each other during their storied careers. The veteran noted that he and Stafford have crossed paths and spoken previously, allowing them to get a better feel for each other.
"Playing each other over the years and crossing paths a few times, I gathered that he was a pretty nice, straightforward guy. You never hear anything bad in the media or anything like that," Adams said.
"Coming out here and getting a chance to meet with him and talk to him a little bit today just kind of solidified it. I talked to him while I was in Japan as well. He reached out and let me know he was excited about the opportunity. I don't know if he was quite as eager as Sean [McVay] was, but it was still a good feeling knowing that the quarterback wants you to be there too."
