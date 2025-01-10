Demarcus Robinson Formally Charged With DUI Stemming From November Arrest
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was formally charged with one count of a misdemeanor DUI Thursday, stemming from a November 25th arrest. This charge comes four days before Robinson and the Rams are set to play the Vikings in Arizona for a trip to the NFC Divisional Round.
Robinson, 30, has been a member of the Rams organization for the past two years, helping the team make the postseason after two straight sloppy early-season starts.
According to ESPN, Robinson will be arraigned in late February.
Robinson's arrest occurred right before the Rams traveled to New Orleans for their matchup against the Saints. California Highway Patrol pulled over Robinson after he was caught allegedly speeding over 100 miles per hour and upon officers' inspection of Robinson, it is claimed that he was impaired and potentially under the influence of an unknown substance. The Rams had lost to the Eagles earlier in the evening.
Sean McVay stated that week that the team would "let the legal process take place" as well as the NFL's disciplinary process before taking any action of their own. The Rams defeated the Saints 21-14 with Robinson scoring a touchdown.
Robinson is not expected to face any disciplinary action by the NFL until his legal matter has reached its conclusion and as of writing, Robinson will play against Minnesota. For the Rams, by the time Robinson is arraigned, he will be a free agent.
McVay spoke to Robinson in November, sharing with the media a snippet of their conversation. McVay stated "Just that he shared what had occurred. Obviously, we expect better from him and then want to continue to gather all the appropriate information with the legal things that are involved in that. Just being made aware of that situation and we obviously have higher standards for what we expect of him and the decision-making process as those things are concerned."
Regarding the incident, McVay would later state “I think when you're around certain people and you trust just based on your gut instinct. I think it was a bad decision he made. I don't think that makes him a bad person. I do believe this is something that, with the words that he said, our guys will learn from it and hopefully nobody's ever going to repeat something like this. Let it be a learning opportunity and a fortunate outcome in the fact that nobody was injured. You look at some situations and circumstances that can occur… I don't believe there were malicious intentions, but God forbid if something would happen to him or somebody else… That's what we're grateful for. I think I trust in my heart that I believe him. I know that he's remorseful, regretful, and I think forgiveness is a real thing.”
When asked about the incident in November, Matthew Stafford told reporters "I know that 'D-Rob' is a great person. I love being around him. I love him as a teammate. Those things aren't things that he wants to do or be a part of so I know he will learn from it, we all will. As far as me being a quarterback, I'm just trying to support him and help him out any way I can."
Robinson addressed the incident in a team meeting and it appears this is his first major run-in with the law. Robinson has played a massive role in the team's overall success, most notably catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime in Seattle.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE