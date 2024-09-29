Despite Loss to Bears, Rams' Kyren Williams Extended Insane TD Streak
During the Los Angeles Rams' 24-18 loss to the Chicago Bears, Rams running back Kyren Williams scored a touchdown in his seventh consecutive game. Williams now has a touchdown in every regular season game going back to last Dec. 17.
Williams now holds the second-longest streak in franchise history for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, only behind Greg Bell, who had 10 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown from 1988-89, per Rams.com. If Williams can rush for a touchdown in each of the Rams' next four games, he will break Bell's record.
Williams' knack for the end zone has been one of his best traits. Williams' four rushing touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season was tied for first in the NFL. Last season, he finished tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns despite missing five games.
The third-year back had his best game of the season against the Bears, carrying the ball 19 times for 94 yards and the touchdown. Coming into this game, the Rams' running game had struggled significantly. He averaged less than three yards per carry in each of the first two games, and less than four years per carry last week. The Rams had the fewest runs of 10 or more yards through the first three games of the season, and they have lacked those long runs.
Williams took some of the blame for the Rams' lack of explosive runs after their loss to the Bears.
"I think the whole line did a phenomenal job handling the front five and even the linebackers," Williams said, via Rams.com. "They were giving me holes that I should have did more with, you know, the holes that they were giving me, man, I should have had probably about four or five explosives."
After a breakout season in 2023 in which he rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns over 12 games, Williams has not had the same ease carrying the ball this season. The Rams' offensive line has dealt with multiple injuries to start the season, which has not helped.
