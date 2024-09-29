Rams vs Bears Takeaways: Offense Struggles as LA Drops to 1-3
The Los Angeles Rams dropped their third game of the season, falling to the Chicago Bears 24-18, bringing their record to a disappointing 1-3.
It was a tough game to watch, with the Rams managing just one touchdown, courtesy of star running back Kyren Williams. This marks the seventh consecutive game in which Williams has found the end zone, but his efforts weren't enough against a stingy Bears defense.
The Rams struggled on both sides of the ball, but it was particularly difficult on defense. Coming into Week 4, the Rams defense was already ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple categories, including 29th in opponent passing yards per game (248.7) and dead last in yards per pass allowed (9.4). They did little to improve on those numbers against a Bears offense that had been one of the worst in the league, averaging just 72.7 rushing yards per game.
The Rams' defense gave up 264 total yards, failed to force any turnovers, and allowed the Bears to rush for 131 yards—93 of which came from D'Andre Swift. Swift, who had just 68 rushing yards through the first three weeks, broke out in this game, and the Rams had no answer for him.
Despite the defensive struggles, the Rams' offense showed some bright spots. Tutu Atwell continued his impressive season, catching four passes for 82 yards, while rookie Jordan Whittington stepped up with six receptions for 62 yards. Both receivers helped fill the void left by Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, who remain sidelined.
While the Rams will hope for the return of their star receivers, Atwell and Whittington will need to keep playing at a high level if the team is going to turn its season around.
However, the offensive efforts weren't enough to overcome the defensive shortcomings. Although the Rams had more total yards, more first downs, and controlled the time of possession with 31:02 minutes compared to the Bears' 28:58, they couldn't capitalize when it mattered most. This raises concerns about whether defensive coordinator Chris Shula is the right man for the job, as the Rams continue to struggle defensively week after week.
As the Rams look ahead to Week 5, they'll face a tough challenge in the Green Bay Packers, now led by Jordan Love. The Rams could see themselves in a deep hole as they head into their Week 6 bye week.
