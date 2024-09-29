Rams Run Defense Continues to Be Major Problem Following Another Poor Outing
The Los Angeles Rams fell to 1-3 on the season after their road trip to Chicago to take on the Bears concluded in disappointment, losing 24-18. Los Angeles felt rejuvenated after their upset victory over the 49ers in Week 2, however, the Rams look to be headed back into desperation mode after a glaring hole in their defense reemerged against the Bears on Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in the week McVay talked about this being his first time back in Chicago since 2018 when the Bears dismantled Los Angeles during a Sunday night game in the frigid cold.
“That was a very humbling night. This league is a very humbling league,” McVay said. “That was one of the more humbling nights and they did a great job being able to get after us. Felt like we were playing against fifteen guys on defense that night.”
In his return in 2024, it seemed very similar to that matchup from six years ago. The Bears rushed for 119 yards allowing running back DeAndre Swift to have his best game of the season thus far. Los Angeles has to seriously address their issues on the defensive side of the ball because in the NFL teams repeat the same gameplan against certain opponents if they know they do not have an answer to stop it.
When Chicago realized they could hang their hat on the running-game it opened up everything else for their offense. The Los Angeles pass rush has been revitalized with the additions of rookie sensations Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. As good as the youngsters are, the group of linebackers behind them have been more consistent in helping this defense improve.
The Rams' defense allowed rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to find himself throughout the game to help lead his team to their first home win of the season. Coach McVay spoke to reporters on Thursday about this year's number-one overall pick ahead of their loss in Chicago.
"You can see he knows what he's looking at. He can process, he can play within the pocket, play with the timing and rhythm, deliver the ball with accuracy and anticipation, and then when things do go off-schedule, he's a nightmare to defend because he keeps his eyes down the field. He can extend plays in the pass game, but then he also has the athleticism, strength, and the instincts as a runner to be able to tuck the ball down and do those types of things. He was going to be the number one overall pick for a long time. I think that's been earned and he's a great competitor. That's one of the things that you look at. I think he's a tremendous competitor and we have our hands full. He has some really good players around him and then obviously familiar with the good coaches that he's surrounded with as well."
