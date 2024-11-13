Did Analyst Just Highlight A Future Rams Problem?
After the Los Angeles Rams lost their Monday Night Football battle with the Miami Dolphins, certain questions come into play when discussing where the Rams' situation stands.
After not doing much at the trade deadline, sticking with the quarterback Matthew Stafford rather than listening to trade proposals with him involved, and having a 4-5 record, could the Rams be in rebuild mode or do they still believe they can make a push to the playoffs?
Growing more difficult to make the playoffs as the year continues, the Rams currently sit tenth in the NFC at making a case for the playoffs. The Rams sit 1.5 games behind the Arizona Cardinals in the division now after their Week 10 loss.
Mike Florio spoke on Pro Football Talk about how he views the Rams situation thus far into their season.
"The Rams are in this weird mode, where it feels like they want to move forward from their championship team and move forward with a new era of the Rams," Florio said. "But there is enough left of the guys who delivered the Super Bowl LVI win, when you augment that with the younger players, maybe we can still be a playoff team."
The Rams still have their Super Bowl pieces that are still contributing, but Florio thinks the Rams may just be delaying the inevitable.
"Sometimes, the longer you delay the reset, the harder it is to do it," Florio said. "Those three wins in a row may have done more harm than good over the long haul because they are delaying the reset. If they miss the playoffs this season, that's when the reset happens. That's when Cooper Kupp gets traded, that's when Matthew Stafford moves on."
But are the Rams ready to move on from their championship team members who still remain? Matthew Stafford, now 36 years old, could potentially be thinking about when it is time for him to hang up the cleats. Florio believes that the new era of Rams football starts with finding a young quarterback.
"They (Rams) need to redirect some of that (drafting pieces who have been able to slide into the team without missing a beat) toward finding, scouting, developing a young quarterback," Florio said. "They went all in for Stafford in the trade three years ago, their top order of business, I think, in 2025 offseason is, let's find a young quarterback that can become our ten-year franchise answer."
