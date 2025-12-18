Troubling Prediction Made Ahead of Rams TNF Rematch

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the most important game of the 2025 regular season on a short week. The last time they matched up against a divisional rival on Thursday Night Football, it resulted in a loss.

The Rams were able to scrape by a win against the Seahawks in Week 11, even though they were dominant for the majority of that game. This game will decide which team will sit atop the NFC West by the time the playoffs roll around, and for the Rams' Super Bowl chances, they better hope it's them.

Troubling Prediction

Pete Prisco writes for CBS Sports, and every week he releases his predictions on how he believes each game will shake out. For the Rams' rematch against the Seahawks, he's backing the team that's favored in the matchup and is putting his faith in Sam Darnold and the Seahawks to pull off the win.

"This game will go a long way in deciding the NFC West. The Rams beat the Seahawks earlier this year, but Seattle turned it over four times in that game. They won't do that here. The Rams defense has been leaky lately, which is a concern. Sam Darnold struggled last week, and has struggled the last two times out against the Rams, but I think he plays better here. Seattle is the pick", said Prisco.

The last three games have been a whirlwind for Darnold. He didn't score a touchdown in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, but the Seahawks dominated that game, so he wasn't expected to do much.

He then threw for three touchdowns and an interception in a game that was close in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons. Then, he couldn't get in the red zone once again by the Phillip Rivers-led Indianapolis Colts, and the Seahawks won solely on field goals.

Quarterbacks are crucial to winning in the NFL, and I have more trust in Matthew Stafford to win a big game than I do Darnold. The stakes couldn't be higher; this is for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Darnold's best game this season was against the Washington Commanders, and his most convincing win was against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's not the leading MVP candidate for a reason. While I don't believe he'll play as poorly as he did last time they faced off, I do think Chris Shula knows how to deal with Darnold.

