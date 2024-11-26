Where the NFC West Race Stands After Week 12
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are in a tough spot a frustrating Week 12 loss at the hands of the scorching hot Philadelphia Eagles (9-2). Despite a brutal showing, the Rams are staying competitive in the NFC West and will have a shot to steal it away if they can execute down the stretch.
With six games to play and a 5-6 record, the Rams will realistically have to go 4-2 or even 5-1 in their final stretch to have a chance at a playoff spot. The top two teams in the division are both 6-5 and that top spot could be for the taking in a couple of weeks.
Here is a breakdown of the NFC West after each team played in Week 12.
T-1) - Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
The Cardinals were in prime position to earn a big road win coming off a bye week and had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the division. Instead, the Cardinals mustered just two field goals in a 16-6 divisional loss to the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.
Quarterback Kyler Murray threw an interception that would be returned for a 69-yard pick six score. The Cardinals looked completely flat coming out of their bye week and raised some eyebrows as to their ability to go out and take the division.
Something says that this team will fold under pressure in the final stretch and at least give each other team a chance to steal the division away from a team that has been atop the standings for a majority of the year.
T-1) Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
The Seahawks are by far the most dangerous team in this division currently. After going 1-5 in a six game stretch in the middle of the year, the Seahawks have now won back-to-back divisional games to pull them from a 4-5 to one game above .500.
This team looked lost during their rough stretch, but has completely revived their season with some incredible defensive play. The Seahawks have allowed just 23 points in their last two wins against two of the most talented offenses in the NFC West.
At this juncture of the season, the Seahawks would be the best bet to go out and take this division, but will have a fairly difficult schedule down the stretch, facing three NFC North teams and two more divisional games against the Rams and Cardinals.
T-2) Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
The Rams are just one game out of first place in the division, but will need to defy the odds and go on another improbably run in the final few games of the season. Losing back-to-back home games in primetime has put this team behind the eight-ball, but the schedule does not look awful.
At this point of the year, three of the final six teams that Rams will play have a losing record. They will need to take care of business against teams like the Saints and Jets to have the slightest chance at making the playoffs.
A Wild Card spot is unlikely due to the strong records from other NFC teams, but with a few losses from the Cardinals and Seahawks would be a major help to their chances to steal the West. They must handle business against the bad teams and divisional opponents to have a chance.
T-2) San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
The 49ers look like the worst team in the division after what they put on display Sunday afternoon in a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. They have no lost two-straight and are crubling at the seams on the field and sideline.
Granted, there were multiple injuries to key players for the 49ers, but displayed that without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, they are completely inept as an offense. Backup Brandon Allen was unable to get anything going offensively and the 49ers will be dying for Purdy to return.
Down the stretch, the 49ers have arguably the toughest schedule amongst all four divisional teams. They must play the Bills, Lions, Dolphins, and two more divisional games. They have a similar mindset to the Rams and will be forced to go on an absolute heater to have a slight chance at the division title.
