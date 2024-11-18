Do the Rams Have Best Duo in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Ram's divisional and playoff dreams live to see another day, as they defeated the New England Patriots by the score of 28-22. Rams wide receivers put the team on their back again to help the squad get back to an even 5-5 record.
Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua once again proved how much damage they can do when they are both healthy and on the field. The two have racked up the most receiving yards on the team through their ten games.
Kupp ended his game against the Patriots with six receptions and 106 receiving yards, averaged 17.7 yards per reception, and scored two of the four touchdowns for the Rams. Nacua put up seven receptions, 124 yards, and averaged 17.7 yards per reception and scored one touchdown.
The duo combined for 230 of the team's 296 passing yards total, which is 77.7% of the team's total. Matthew Stafford was busy in the win and made sure he gave his receivers the best chance to help out the team in the victory.
Both men had highlight touchdown moments. Nacua made a diving catch in the end zone for the Rams to help put the team up going into halftime. Kupp and the Rams picked up where they left off in the third quarter, with Kupp breaking away from defenders and cruising into the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown.
Kupp leads the Rams in receiving yards this year with 382. Nacua has 250 receiving yards. Kupp and Nacua have put up these numbers while both spending some time off the field due to injury. Yet when they are on the field, both are contributing to helping the Rams claw back to a postseason spot.
Kupp, when on the field, averages 6.8 receptions and 63.6 receiving yards. After the Week 11 win, Kupp has 100+ receiving yards in three games this season. Nacua has averaged 4.2 receptions and 50 yards per game. In the victory, Nacua has himself two games with 100+ receiving yards.
This leads fans to wonder how this duo, if they hadn't been injured, would rank among the receiving leaders through Week 11. LA Rams season hopes are still alive.
