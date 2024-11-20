Do the Rams Have the Most Potent WR Duo in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams have been known for trading away draft picks over the years. However, they have also hit on multiple draft picks who were significant contributors.
Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus credited the Rams' scouting department with finding two diamonds in the rough. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have developed into two of the most well-respected receivers in the league.
“It’s not every day that an NFL franchise hits on two mid-to-late-round wide receivers in a short span, but that’s what the Los Angeles Rams did when they drafted Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp in the third round in 2017 and BYU's Puka Nacua in the fifth round in 2023,” Wyman said.
“Kupp immediately proved himself to be a difference-maker. He caught 62 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns with a 78.2 PFF receiving grade despite starting six of 15 games played. His first 1000-yard season came in 2019 when he caught 94 passes for 1,161 yards, 10 scores, and a 76.1 PFF receiving grade.
"But it wasn’t until the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions ahead of the 2021 season that Kupp became one of the game’s deadliest pass-catching threats. His 2021 campaign was arguably the greatest season ever by a wide receiver, as he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, all of which led the NFL.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua rose similarly after immediately making a name for himself during his rookie season.
“The Rams drafted Nacua with the 179th overall selection in the fifth round,” Wyman said. “His 2023 rookie season was one for the ages.
“With Kupp not 100% for much of the year due to injury, Nacua had arguably the greatest rookie wide receiver season ever and would have won Offensive Rookie of the Year if not for C.J. Stroud. Nacua's 1,486 receiving yards broke Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie record, and he also hauled in 105 passes and six touchdowns with an 89.3 PFF receiving grade — all helping the Rams clinch a surprise playoff berth.”
Wyman noted that injuries have impacted both receivers at one point this season. However, since both have returned to the field, they have arguably been one of the NFL's most productive wide receiver duos.
“Injuries have limited Kupp and Nacua in 2024, but since each of their returns in Week 8, they’ve established themselves as one of the deadliest one-two punches in the game,” Wyman said. “Since returning from injury, Kupp boasts a 77.5 PFF receiving grade with 29 catches for 341 yards and three scores, going over 100 yards in two of the four games. Nacua has been even better, putting up an 88.2 PFF receiving grade after catching 24 passes for 338 yards and a touchdown.
The Rams’ win over the New England Patriots last Sunday saw the duo reach their peak so far this season. Both receivers played a vital role in the team’s much-needed road victory.
“Their dominance hit a new high in Week 11 against the New England Patriots,” Wyman said. “Kupp brought in six passes for 106 yards and two scores, one of which came when he burned Jonathan Jones in single coverage for 69 yards. Nacua dominated, as well, catching seven passes for 123 yards and a score of his own to the tune of a 92.2 PFF receiving grade.
"The NFL’s 2023 leader in yards per route run was Tyreek Hill at 3.75, and was the only other receiver who went over 3. Against New England, Nacua averaged 5.3, and Kupp generated 4.82. Simply put, they gained just over 10 yards combined each time they ran a route, whether targeted or not.
“While injuries have prevented us from getting a full year of the elite duo, this past Sunday was a glimpse into what could be the most dominant receiving tandem in the NFL."
