Do the Rams Have to Be Perfect in All 3 Phases to Win Against Bills?
The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the AFC East Champions, the Buffalo Bills today. Many are not giving the Rams a chance to win the game at home.
The Rams are 6-6 and are healthiest they have been all season. The Bills only have two losses on the season and have already secured a playoff spot.
The Rams and Bills both have great offenses. They can both score fast and often. The thing that separates these teams is the defense. The Rams defense is young and has been playing better in recent weeks. The Bills defense has been playing well all season and is a veteran group. That is the edge people are giving the Bills in Week 14.
"I am going to predict a high-scoring game, that is where I am going with this, said Fox sports reporter Geraud Moncure. "They [Rams] host the Buffalo Bills, one of the best in the NFL right now. Buffalo is averaging almost 30 points a game. The Rams are averaging 21. The Bills surrender just over 18 and that Rams are giving up 24, with that young defense."
"Obviously it is Josh Allen against Matthew Stafford, two of the best in the game today. Allen is completing his passes at a 65 percent clip, 20 touchdowns, against just five interceptions. The Rams defense is young and inconsistent. They give up 360 yards per game. At 6-6, they continue to play inconsistent football. We do not really know who is going to show up from Sunday to Sunday. With a clear conscience, I cannot predict the Rams are going to win. But I am going to predict it is going to be a high-scoring game ... If the Rams can somehow play perfect football in all three phases they got a shot."
The Rams defense showed all season they continue to grow as a unit. They will be flying around against the Bills. The Rams front four will have to get to Josh Allen to take some pressure off the Rams secondary.
The Rams will have to play well but perfect is a bit of a stretch. A reminder that the Rams offense knows and has won these types of games before.
