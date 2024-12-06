REPORT: Are the Rams Getting Disrespected Ahead of Bills?
With five games remaining, including three against teams in the NFC West, the playoffs have already started for the Los Angeles Rams. At least that is how the Rams should approach their final five games of the season in order to actually make the postseason.
However, before those NFC West matchups, the Rams must face the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at home. The Bills have won seven games in a row and they are the second-highest scoring team in the league.
By all accounts, Sunday's matchup against Buffalo will be one of the most difficult games the Rams have played this season, if not the most difficult. Still, it is a game the Rams desperately need to win to keep pace in the race for the division lead.
Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network explained why the Rams must be careful not to let Sunday’s matchup against the Bills get out of hand. The Bills' high-powered offense is completely different than the struggling New Orleans Saints offense the Rams played last week.
“It’s blowout season in Buffalo. During their active seven-game winning streak, the Bills’ average margin of victory has been 13.6 points,” Beasley said.
“The Bills have already secured at least one home playoff game. But they have a real chance (30.3%) at home-field advantage throughout. Still a game back of the [Kansas City] Chiefs and with the Lions looming in Week 15, they absolutely cannot afford a letdown against a Rams team that has won 5 of 7."
Los Angeles cannot afford to get off to another slow start this Sunday at home against a Bills team that averages nearly 30 points per game. It is critical that the Rams' offense scores enough points to keep up with Buffalo or the Rams' defense does what few other teams have done this season and slow the Bills' offense down.
“Despite their .500 record, the Rams know that they’d capture the division — and the home playoff game that comes with it — by winning out," Beasley said. "Of course, that path begins by beating a Bills team that’s top-five in PR+ and OFF+.”
