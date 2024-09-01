Does Latest Rams' Staff Hire Mean Anything About Sean McVay's Future?
The Los Angeles Rams hired former University of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost as a senior football analyst on Sunday. There is some speculation that the arrival of Frost is the franchise's way of preparing for the departure of head coach Sean McVay.
McVay has flirted with the idea of retirement before following the 2022 NFL season.
In 2017, McVay became the youngest head coach in history. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018 and eventually got the Super Bowl win in 2021. Following the historic 2021 championship season, the defending champions went 5-12.
“Through the challenging times we went through, in the midst of it, you can sometimes lose the perspective and the values and principles that have guided what really gave you purpose,” McVay told Jeffe Howe of The Athletic in 2023. “It was never that I didn’t think I wanted to coach. It was making sure you felt like you could be confident in a plan that reset your perspective, your awareness and your purpose for the things that allow you to love this game. If I didn’t feel confident that I could be the best coach and leader who I want to be for our players and our coaches to inspire confident change, that was the only reason you think about (stepping away).”
McVay despised the narrative that he was walking away as Rams head coach because of the horrendous record the team finished in 2022.
“Anything else in terms of going and doing other things, that would have been a convenient narrative to run away from some challenging times,” McVay said. “I think … when you ask your players to be resilient, to persevere, to push through some tough times, it would have been pretty hypocritical if I didn’t follow some of the things that I ask of them."
McVay received a considerable from Amazon to become an analyst, which is quite fitting for a person with such charisma. However, since the retirement rumors swirled for two offseasons, McVay led Los Angeles to a playoff berth in 2023.
“The best part about last year is that there was real adversity," McVay said on the Green Light podcast earlier this summer. "I think that’s when you find out about people. It’s like when you’re in the storm, how the hell do you handle that stuff? But I was proud as hell of that team, we’ve had some other seasons that we might have gone further, but it’s probably my most rewarding season as a coach.”
Based on McVay's comments, it seems as though last season's success has given the head coach a renewed love of the game.
Nevertheless, the Rams certainly have a qualified backup in Frost if things change for McVay. Although Frost has never coached in the NFL, he certainly brings successful football experience to the Rams coaching staff. He led the UCF football program to an undefeated 13-0 season in 2017.
