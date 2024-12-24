Does Rams' Corum Have a Starting Future in L.A.?
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best problems on their hands that any NFL team can have. Given the talented depth at the running back role for LA, does young Blake Corum have a chance at starting for the Rams during his tenure in Los Angeles?
Corum was a 2024 third-round draft pick out of the University of Michigan by the Rams and has shown that his learning process will still provide effective production for the Rams. Though the Rams have star running back Kyren Williams, Corum has been overlooked.
On the season, Corum has totaled 53 carries and has landed 201 rushing yards through 15 games this season. While the numbers do not jump off the page, Corum has made do out of the chances he gets, given that Williams has the starting role of running back.
In the Ram's recent victory over the New York Jets, Corum had five carries go for 14 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. His running back counterpart, Williams, put up 122 rushing yards in 23 carries. Williams' production has pushed Corum to the sideline for the better of the team.
On the season, Williams has 303 carries, which places him in third among other running backs. Williams also ranks third in rushing yards this season, totaling 1,243. This is Williams' second straight season with over 1,000 rushing yards.
On the bright side for Corum, Williams played in fewer games and put up fewer carries and yards in his rookie season. Looking forward to Corum, he has the chance to gain and establish his name as another threat that the Rams can bring to you.
It poses the question of Corum being moved to a different team, knowing the production he can provide. If Williams continues to put up top-five rushing yard numbers in LA, it may be best for Corum's career to find a team where he can become the main running back and build the franchise around him.
Though Corum is only in his first season, the running back role typically has the most depth. That being said, Corum is a solid backup option to Williams at the current stage in his career. As he progresses, fans across the NFL should have no problem remembering his name.
