The Rams are Winning at the Most Important Time of the Season
With their Week 16 win over the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams now have a four-game winning streak heading into Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams in Week 16 found another way to win. Over the past few weeks, this team has been winning in different ways. Whether it is with the defense. The offense won a shootout. Or making a second-half comeback, the Rams at the end of the day are winning when it matters the most.
In Week 16, they had to overcome the cold weather and a game that did not feature a lot of possessions. The Rams' defense stepped up forcing multiple turnovers and the offense took full advantage. Running back Kyren Williams had another big game and wore out the Jets' defense in the fourth quarter.
"I think the guys know they can win different types of games," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "And today was a little bit different than the Niners game, even though it was low scoring. But I thought it was really truly complimentary in terms of right, defense gets a stop, and offense comes away with points. Being able to sustain drives. It was a really short game as I mentioned. I love the response from our special team. I mean, I thought it was really cool, for Jordan Whittington to be able to kind of force off where he is at coverage, they muffed the punt, and he ended up recovering it, so we do not even have to get back out there in a two-minute deep defense to get the stop where they have to take that long field goal to keep it at a 10-point game was big.
"I thought we had some really good tackling in the second half too. We missed some tackles. Bree Hall [Jets running back] did a good job. Some of their skilled players are able to get some extra yardage ... I just love the sense of urgency from our group as a whole. I thought the coaches had great energy, the players, and it was a little bit quiet in the second half and I thought our guys did a great job of controlling that."
