NFL Draft: What TreVeyon Henderson Would Bring to Rams
One of the exciting aspects of the NFL Draft is the guessing game of where prospects could land to what team. The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to be the beneficiaries of another strong draft class that could bolster a new group of immediate young contributors.
Running back is not a significant need for the Rams but they do, however, lack speed and true explosiveness at the position. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum would be a solid tandem in 2025 but Sean McVay must add an explosive element to his backfield if they are to make a serious run for the Super Bowl this season.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson is one of the best pure tailbacks in the draft. He was a sensation during his true freshman season as a former five-star recruit and became a three-time All-Big Ten runner by the end of his career.
However, injuries in his middle two seasons kept him from becoming one of the great players at his position at a program that produced a two-time Heisman Trophy winner.
Is Henderson a possibility for the Rams? How does he fit at the next level? Let's take a closer look.
Strengths
Henderson is a player who always gave the sense that he could break off a big-time run or long touchdown with every touch. He has ample explosiveness that he is able to sustain into the second and third levels of the defense, displaying this capability numerous times during his career, including in last season's expanded College Football Playoff with a pair of 60-plus yard touchdowns.
The former freshman All-American brings adequate size to the table and plays low to the ground to create leverage against opposing defenses. His vision, patience, and explosiveness have shown to be effective in numerous run concepts that make him a fit in any offensive system he is asked to play in at the next level. Henderson also possesses good creativity as a runner with quality change of direction and quickness in the open field.
In the passing game, Henderson shows flashes of being a reliable target as a pass catcher. His calling card, though, is in pass protection where he is outstanding with his technique, vision, and discipline. Whenever he is on the field on passing downs, Henderson exhibits exceptional punch to attack and demolish blitzers and loopers in stunt/twist games.
Weaknesses
Henderson possesses a lot of quality traits but some aren't as sufficient. His contact balance is slightly above-average at best and can go down easily after contact at times. Building up more strength within his core and overall frame would improve this.
Despite his flashes in the open field as a pass catcher, Henderson has not been asked to be a go-to target as a true checkdown option and while he does have the toolkit to be effective, it's fair to question if he is natural enough to be a reliable option in the passing game.
Henderson has dealt with a list of injuries over his collegiate career and has only played a full season twice during his four years at Ohio State. He split the load with fellow rushing mate Quinshon Judkins, which allowed him to play with significantly less workload as his high carry total in a game was 12 in the National Championship. Questions will arise about his ability to be a true workhorse in the NFL.
How Henderson fits in the NFL
Henderson projects as scheme-diverse starter at running back. He has a great combination of vision, pass blocking ability, explosiveness, patience, and creativity to be an effective runner at the next level. Yet, it would be an ideal environment if he was a part of a running back by committee early in his career if teams do not envision him as a true workhorse to ease the risk of injury.
That is likely to be the case if the Rams were to select him in Day 2 of the draft. Henderson would likely be a third-down, change-of-pace runner who could eventually replace Williams as the starter during his rookie contract. Henderson is one of the best pure running backs in the NFL who offers a high ceiling to anyone that brings him onto their roster.
