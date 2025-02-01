Fathers Make it Happen: How Rams' Stafford Replaced a Dad's Sacrifice for Daughter
There is no greater love than the love a parent has for their child. The love is unconditional, it is pure and it's what makes the human condition one of the greatest privileges in the world. For Matthew Stafford, a father of four and a girl dad, he knows what those titles mean and the responsibility a man has to ensure the well-being and happiness of their children.
So when Stafford heard a Detroit Lions fan sold his signed Stafford jersey to be able to purchase playoff tickets for his daughter and himself, Stafford did what a dad does.
Bryson Machonga, a long-time Lions fan and fellow girl dad is a man who also knows what it means to be a father and to love like a dad. Wanting to take his daughter to the Lions and Commanders playoff game, Machonga made it happen.
Machonga's daughter Kinsley emulates her father's fandom, naming Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown as her favorite player. Machonga proceeded to sell his signed Stafford jersey as well as Wisconsin Badgers signed memorabilia from Steelers QB Russell Wilson and Heisman winner Ron Dayne to surprise Kinsley with tickets.
Upon hearing what Machonga did, Stafford did what any man, any father in Stafford's position wishes he could do. After the Rams reached out to Machonga for his address, Stafford gifted him a signed, game-worn jersey that he kept from the Lions' 11-5 2014 season, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. In the package sent with the jersey was a note thanking Machonga for his support.
“I was over the moon. . . . Disbelief at the start. But then it just turned into resounding joy, excitement,” Machonga told the Detroit Free Press. “It just reconfirmed. He had no reason to go about doing this. He had no gain. He’s not our quarterback anymore . . . he went out of his way in a playoff week.”
Regardless of color, creed, or financial status, dads are dads and that title does not come from simply having a child. Being a dad is earned through commitment, sacrifice and a dedication to not just a person but an idea bigger than one's self.
Being a dad is not easy. It's not supposed to be easy but it shouldn't be that hard either. So real dads know when another dad could use a little help and for Stafford and Machonga, they emphasize what it means to be a dad. All the way.
