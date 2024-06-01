Rams News: Football Writers Pay Tribute to Les Snead Honored with Major Honor
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead was gifted with the Professional Football Writers of America's 2024 Horrigan Award honoree, the PFWA announced on its official site. Among Rams personnel, Snead is the second person selected in its 52-year history. Former head coach John Robinson was the 1992 Horrigan winner.
The honor is intended to pay tribute to the football staffer who best accomodates and collaborates with attendant journalists. Snead is the first GM to win the accolade since 2021.
The award's namesake, Jack Horrigan, served as a sportswriter with UPI and The Buffalo Evening News, as well as a PR director for the AFL from 1963-66 and the vice president of public relations for the Buffalo Bills from 1966-73.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the PFWA Los Angeles Rams chapter vice president, presented Snead with the award.
"Les believes that football is an endless source of curiosity. He is also in a position of power to where, should he want to seek and find the answers to a million questions about the evolution and dynamics of the sport, he could very well keep that gate shut for himself and his staff, and keep those answers for himself and everyone else out. Instead, when Les comes across journalists who are ALSO curious, who want to learn, and who are on the outside of buildings looking in — he opens that gate,” Rodrigue said. “When I arrived in Los Angeles — a young, female beat reporter hungry to learn — Les’ open-door policy about all things football changed my life. A two-dimensional world became three and four-dimensional. By explaining things and answering endless questions and saying “yes” to endless ideas, Les empowered curiosity, and he helped preserve in history some of the key stories that are shaping this league.
“When people in power open the door of access to those who are seeking knowledge, particularly underrepresented voices who have something to contribute to the fabric, the sport we love progresses," Rodrigue added. "When ideas are shared, they challenge everybody to push forward. Les embodies this and is so deserving of this award.”
Snead is set to embark on his 13th season at the helm for the Rams. During his tenure at the top of the front office, he's built two Super Bowl rosters, including the 2022 champion. He's also clearly angling for more this season. He drafted 10 rookies in last month's 2024 NFL Draft.
