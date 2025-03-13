Former Rams WR Cooper Kupp May Not Leave LA After All
After informing him earlier in the offseason of their intent to trade him, the Los Angeles Rams released wide receiver Cooper Kupp after eight seasons together.
During his time in Los Angeles, Kupp was a household name after consistently being one of the team's best players. Not only was Kupp one of the best players on the team, but at his peak, he was also one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League.
After his release, Scott DiBenedetto of the Pro Football Network analyzed a few of the best fits for Kupp. He will indeed have a market for his services, and DiBenedetto does not believe the veteran wide receiver will be out of a job long this summer.
DiBenedetto could sign with one of many teams that went to the playoffs. Specifically,
DiBenedetto believes Kupp could stay in Los Angeles and sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Kupp very well could switch locker rooms at SoFi Stadium and land with the Los Angeles Chargers. After moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers have turned to young talent at wide receiver. Their top three receivers are all 25 or younger: Ladd McConkey (23), Quentin Johnston (23), and Derius Davis (24)," DiBenedetto said.
"McConkey impressed in his rookie season, and Johnston rebounded in 2024. Yet, the Chargers still need another pass catcher after moving on from Joshua Palmer. Justin Herbert has thrived with the right weapons, and after an 11-win season under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers may be open to adding Kupp to speed up their timeline.
"However, the fit could be tricky. McConkey lined up in the slot 64% of the time last season, which is where Kupp has traditionally thrived. Still, if he’s willing to play outside, Kupp could still be a strong addition."
DiBenedetto also noted the Houston Texans could be an option, as they have a dynamic quarterback and need more wide receivers.
"Unfortunately, injuries derailed their plans. Diggs tore his ACL midseason, and Dell suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 16. Diggs was on a restructured one-year deal and is over 30. Dell, meanwhile, is unlikely to return in 2025 (maybe longer). Suddenly, the Texans need another WR to help [Nico] Collins," DiBenedetto said.
"There’s no reason Kupp couldn’t fill Diggs’ role. Collins is an elite field stretcher, while Diggs was the underneath guy (8.7-yard aDOT). Kupp wouldn’t need to be a superstar, just someone to take defensive attention off Collins."
