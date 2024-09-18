Former NFL QB Proposes Wild Three-Team Trade Involving Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams are two games through the 2024 season, and it appears that the sky is falling over the team. The Rams have been decimated with injuries through just two weeks of the season by many of their key players.
L.A. is facing a daunting task ahead, and the return of star players like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, to name a few, is still a month or possibly two months away. The season is already shaping up to be a challenging one for Los Angeles.
The media, including former NFL quarterback and FS1 analyst Chase Daniel, is suggesting the Rams blow it all up. Daniel appeared on FS1's "The Faclity" and threw out a wild three-team trade involving Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Daniel suggests that the Rams trade away Stafford to the Miami Dolphins, and the Rams get former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, while the Panthers get a 2025 second-round pick from the Dolphins and a 2025 third-round pick from the Rams.
"I don't think the Dolphins should go after Bryce Young; they should go after Matthew Stafford," said Daniel. "Three-team trade. Bryce [Young] needs to be traded to the Rams for Stafford, going back to the Dolphins in a three-team trade. Rams get Bryce Young, Sean McVay, they have Jimmy G starting for a little bit. You're telling me Bryce Young can't be successful in a scheme like Sean McVay's scheme? Absolutely, he can. The Panthers get some picks, and the Dolphins get Matthew Stafford."
Young was recently benched after Carolina's horrid Week 2 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. All signs point to Young's time in Carolina being over, and it's possible the Panthers have given up on the 23-year-old already.
If the Rams lose these next two games, their season could be over. In a season when they were supposed to be a contender for the Lombardi trophy, they were hit hard by the injury bug. If the Rams continue on this trend, we could see Stafford's season end earlier than expected.
It's all talk at the moment, but as things stand, it's highly unlikely that Los Angeles will trade away Stafford. Stafford has brought a new dynamic to the Rams since arriving in 2021, and he has still shown that he is a top quarterback in the league at the age of 36.
However, if things go sideways, the Rams may need to make the tough call to blow it up.
More Rams: How Injuries to The Rams Are Already Spiraling The 2024 Season