Evaluating the Rams’ 2025 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Rams are 10-3 and one of the best teams in the NFL. They lead their division as well as the conference, and they have the leading MVP candidate as their quarterback. They are one of the heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl, and with good reason. This team boasts a killer offense with a defense that can shut opponents out with its relentless defensive line.

Seeing as they're the best team in the NFL, how much of those contributions come from their rookie players? Their first year in the NFL isn't over, but I believe it's time to take a look at what they've done so far to identify some standouts and some players who haven't hit their stride yet.

Strengths

One of the strongest players in this draft class for the Rams is the player they wanted to take first off the board, Terrance Ferguson. Tight end certainly wasn't a need for the Rams, but they were preparing for the departure of Tyler Higbee, who will be a free agent after this season is done.

Although he only has five catches so far in his rookie year, it's been for 138 yards and a touchdown. He's averaging 27.6 yards a reception and has shown glimpses of establishing a rapport with Matthew Stafford . Stafford isn't going to be the quarterback he plays the majority of his career with, but it's encouraging to see him adapt to his play style in his rookie season. He hasn't notched a reception since Week 10, but hopefully he can see more usage against the Detroit Lions .

Their lone third-round pick was used on Josaiah Stewart, and he has been a revelation for them on defense. Byron Young has been so good for them this season, but they feel comfortable switching him off the field for a couple of plays due to how great Stewart has been to start off his career.

He's played in every single game this season and has 18 total tackles, two sacks, two passes defended against, and 2.5 stuffs. He's a hard hitter who can rush the passer or hold up in coverage. He's only going to get better from here and is a cornerstone piece of this young Rams defense.

Weaknesses

The Rams traded up in the fourth round to select Jarquez Hunter, but he has yet to make any impact this season. He'll check in to games, but won't get a chance to rush the ball or even return kickoffs. It's been a disappointing season for him this far, as I thought he could bring some levity to a Rams running back room dominated by bruisers, like Blake Corum and Kyren Williams.

There are still games to be played this season and an entire postseason, so he still has chances to make an impact, but his future looks grim. The Rams already extended Williams, and Corum is having a breakout year. If he can't crack the rotation in his rookie season, he's going to have to really impress them in the offseason to get the Rams coaching staff to look his way.

I wanted to include linebacker Chris Paul Jr., but he was cut from their team per final roster decisions and was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, where he's been on their practice squad for the entire season. Instead, Ty Hamilton takes his place. This is another instance where the Rams traded up to draft a player, but unlike Hunter, Hamilton has had playing time this season. He has eight total tackles, with most of them being assisted.

He didn't play against the Arizona Cardinals , but he's shown flashes of potential. Poona Ford has been such an integral part of their defense that unless he undergoes insane development in the offseason, he'll likely remain a backup for the first couple of years of his career.

Closing Thoughts

Overall, this draft class was okay for the Rams. They only had six picks in the entire draft, and one of them isn't even on the team anymore. Stewart is probably their best pickup overall, but Ferguson could move up to be their primary tight end if he improves in the offseason.

