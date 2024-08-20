Former Rams Linebacker Signs with NFC East Squad
Former Rams Super Bowl-winning linebacker Justin Hollins has signed a deal with the Washington Commanders.
Aaron Wilson, who covers the NFL and Houston Texans for KPRC2, shared the news via Twitter/X.
The Commanders have also released former Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer in response. Hollins was a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, after his rookie season, the Broncos decided to waive the linebacker before the 2020 season.
The Rams claimed him off waivers a day after he was waived, and he appeared in his first game in the horns in Week 4 against the New York Giants. Hollins spent three seasons with the Rams, where he recorded 50 total tackles, five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and six sacks in 34 games and seven starts.
Hollisn also played a vital role for the Rams in their Super Bowl run, in which they defeated the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.
Following his stint with the Rams, which ended toward the end of 2022 when the Rams waived him. After that, he joined the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and the Los Angeles Chargers at the end of 2023.
Hollins has recorded 123 total tackles with 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for his career. He will join his sixth team in the span of six seasons. His best season came in 2022 when he recorded 35 total tackles, four tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
The 28-year-old linebacker hails from Texas but attended Oreogn University, where he had quite the collegiate career. In his four-year career, he recorded 184 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. Hollins was also named First Team All-Pac-12 for his career-high 64 tackles in 2018, along with 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, six pass breakups, and an interception.
The Commanders aren't expected to do much this season, even though they are led by Jayden Daniels, the rookie quarterback and the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft.
Based on odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders have 27.8 percent odds of making the playoffs. On the other hand, the Rams have a 51.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to BetMGM.
