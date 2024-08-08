Former Rams Quarterback, Super Bowl MVP Announces Retirement
Former St. Louis Rams quarterback, Nick Foles, announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons.
"From the first day I was born, my dad put a football in my hand," Foles said. "He must've known something because that became a dream of mine since I've been a kid to play in the NFL. And I will be forever grateful for that. It's been such a special privilege to play for Philadelphia, St. Louis, Kansas City, Jacksonville, Chicago and Indianapolis."
The veteran was the 88th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft.
Foles spent time with six different teams throughout his 11-year career but his most memorable seasons were in Philadelphia. He brought the Eagles their only Super Bowl win in 2018 and was named the Super Bowl MVP. The Eagles defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, making the victory that much sweeter.
The Super Bowl MVP was 28 of 43 for 373 yards, had three touchdowns, and posted a 106.1 passer rating. Foles is the only quarterback to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the postseason. The historic play was dubbed as "The Philly Special."
"The fans of the NFL around the world, thank you for making the game so special. Specifically, thank you to the Philadelphia Eagles fans. Thank you for all your support from 2012, when I was drafted, to 2017 when I came back. You truly made playing in Philadelphia the most special experience in my football career.
In his retirement video, Foles went on to thank his coaches and teammates for their support.
Foles spent one season with the Rams. In 2015, Foles was traded to St. Louis in return for Sam Bradford and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles.
Foles started 11 games for the Rams that season. He had a lowly season with 10 interceptions. The following year, the Rams drafted Jared Goff as the No.1 overall pick in 2016.
Foles requested a release from the team and later signed with the Chiefs in 2016. After a one-year stint in Kansas City, he made his way back to Philadelphia and led the team on an unforgettable Super Bowl run.
The football veteran shared that he wanted to support the next generation of NFL players and gave them some advice.
"Go out there each and everyday and give it everything you have," Foles said.
His unique career is a testament to Foles' resilience and love of football.