Former Rams RB Likely Getting Start This Weekend For AFC Powerhouse
The Houston Texans will look for the services of former Rams' running back Cam Akers after injuries to Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce. Houston goes on the road this Sunday to play an undefeated Minnesota Vikings who have looked like one of the surprise teams this NFL season.
Texans offensive coordinator Bobbly Slowik has had high praise for Akers as he prepares to play another former team of his in Minnesota.
“He has great vision," Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "He’s been running – ran zone scheme he came from – he did the same thing in Minnesota. He’s really good at reading that, we call it riding the wave, finding the right hole to hit. He always plays under control. When he sees it, he hits it. He finishes physical. And he has really good contact balance and I’d say those are the things that jump out with Cam. You pretty much see that every carry.”
Akers, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft looked primed to be one of the premier running backs in the league, however, after suffering an Achilles tear in 2021 and 2023 it has been an uphill climb for the fifth-year veteran.
Akers has struggled to find a home since his departure from Los Angeles, but this opportunity on Sunday could put him in a position to settle down in Houston and potentially be a complimentary back alongside star Joe Mixon.
The loss of Mixon was a devastating blow for the Texans, however, likely, the injury that he suffered from a hip drop tackle won't be anything worth panicking over. Head coach Demeco Ryans spoke about the tackle and how the loss of Mixon affects the offense.
“Losing Joe [Mixon] was tough for our offense," Ryans said. "The production that Joe had the first week was beneficial. It was key to our success in the first week."
"With the tackle, in my mind it is definitely considered the hip drop when a defender unweights himself, and he puts all his weight on the on the runner’s legs," Ryans said. "You see why we want to get the hip drop tackle out of the game because it causes a lot of injuries when it happens. The hip drop tackle doesn't happen much, but the percentage of injury when it does happen is very high and you saw that there with Joe and his ankle."
