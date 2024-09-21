Rams News: 5 Key Fantasy Football Players to Watch Amid Multiple Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams have had a significant number of injuries, giving them one of the most decimated rosters in the National Football League. There is a silver lining for fantasy owners, however, due to the fact that a number of new faces will have the opportunity to step in and make plays in place of many Rams stars. Here are 5 players fantasy owners should monitor ahead of the week three NFL weekend.
1. Tutu Atwell
The second-year wide receiver will be thrust into a bigger role this Sunday as the Rams play NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The speedy wideout out of Louisville showed potential a season ago in a complimentary role for the Rams' offense. With the losses of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Atwell will receive the target as he will be a threat to stretch the field. Consider Atwell as a flex pick for fantasy rosters.
2. DeMarcus Robinson
Robinson could potentially be primed to have the most productive game of their career on Sunday as he will be expected to be the Rams' starting X-receiver in place of the injured Copper Kupp. The speedster receiver looked good in week one against the Detroit Lions, with another week of practice under his belt the former Florida Gator could be Matthew Stafford's new favorite target.
3. Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson will have to be the Rams' consistent possession receiver on Sunday against the 49ers. According to the depth chart Johnson will serve as the starting Z-receiver which means he will be heavily relied on to win his matchups on third down in order to move the sticks. With injuries to the Rams' star receivers, Johnson could be an intriguing pick for fantasy owners this weekend.
4. Colby Parkinson
The Rams' tight end could have a standout game this Sunday as Matthew Stafford's security blanket. This Rams' offense is going to look for someone to emerge as a playmaker on Sunday, and Parkinson could be that person if he is able to win in mismatch situations.
5. Kyren Williams
Williams has not had the start to his 2024-25 campaign that he probably expected, however, with the numerous injuries surrounding the Rams' offensive line there was going to be a dip in production. With the losses of Kupp and Nacua, this offense will have to find more creative ways to get Williams the football in space. The Rams' are not going to roll over for the 49ers this weekend and if they want to pull off a surprising upset, it will take a strong performance from their lead back.
