Ram Digest

Rams News: 5 Key Fantasy Football Players to Watch Amid Multiple Injuries

John Robinson

Aug 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams have had a significant number of injuries, giving them one of the most decimated rosters in the National Football League. There is a silver lining for fantasy owners, however, due to the fact that a number of new faces will have the opportunity to step in and make plays in place of many Rams stars. Here are 5 players fantasy owners should monitor ahead of the week three NFL weekend.

1. Tutu Atwell

NFL,Rams,Los Angele
Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) catches a pass for a two-point conversion against San Francisco 49ers safety Tayler Hawkins (back) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The second-year wide receiver will be thrust into a bigger role this Sunday as the Rams play NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The speedy wideout out of Louisville showed potential a season ago in a complimentary role for the Rams' offense. With the losses of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Atwell will receive the target as he will be a threat to stretch the field. Consider Atwell as a flex pick for fantasy rosters.

2. DeMarcus Robinson

NFL,Rams,Florid
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) tackle Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson could potentially be primed to have the most productive game of their career on Sunday as he will be expected to be the Rams' starting X-receiver in place of the injured Copper Kupp. The speedster receiver looked good in week one against the Detroit Lions, with another week of practice under his belt the former Florida Gator could be Matthew Stafford's new favorite target.

3. Tyler Johnson

NFL,Rams, Los Angele
Aug 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tyler Johnson will have to be the Rams' consistent possession receiver on Sunday against the 49ers. According to the depth chart Johnson will serve as the starting Z-receiver which means he will be heavily relied on to win his matchups on third down in order to move the sticks. With injuries to the Rams' star receivers, Johnson could be an intriguing pick for fantasy owners this weekend.

4. Colby Parkinson

NFL,Rams, Los Angele
Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (86) catches a pass drills during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams' tight end could have a standout game this Sunday as Matthew Stafford's security blanket. This Rams' offense is going to look for someone to emerge as a playmaker on Sunday, and Parkinson could be that person if he is able to win in mismatch situations.

5. Kyren Williams

NFL,Rams,Los Angele
Sep 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Williams has not had the start to his 2024-25 campaign that he probably expected, however, with the numerous injuries surrounding the Rams' offensive line there was going to be a dip in production. With the losses of Kupp and Nacua, this offense will have to find more creative ways to get Williams the football in space. The Rams' are not going to roll over for the 49ers this weekend and if they want to pull off a surprising upset, it will take a strong performance from their lead back.

More News: Rams News: Multiple 49ers Stars in Danger of Missing Matchup With LA

Published
John Robinson

JOHN ROBINSON

Home/News