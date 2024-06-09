Former Rams Star Expected To Play In Prestigious Golf Tournament
Former Los Angeles Rams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is expected to play in the American Century Championship golf tournament. The tournament is a celebrity golf tournament featuring famous athletes and entertainers. The tournament takes place in Lake Tahoe and will be held from July 10-14 this year.
Whitworth is one of many current and former NFL stars competing in the tournament, and the second offensive lineman this year, joining former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce. He will also compete in the tournament alongside fellow former Rams including Jerome Bettis, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Baker Mayfield.
He is involved in the golf community outside of this tournament. Whitworth hosts a golf tournament in his home state of Louisiana to fundraise. Whitworth was born in Louisiana and went to college at LSU.
Whitworth spent five seasons with the Rams from 2017-2021 and was a key part of their two Super Bowl runs. He blocked for Jared Goff and Todd Gurley on their way to making the Super Bowl in 2018, when they lost to the New England Patriots. He then helped the 2021 Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, win the Super Bowl.
Whitworth went out on top, retiring after their Super Bowl win over his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, who he played 11 seasons with. Whitworth retired as the oldest offensive lineman to play in and win a Super Bowl.
Along with being a Super Bowl champion, Whitworth was simply one of the best offensive linemen in the game, making him a huge pickup for the Rams back in 2017. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner in 2021
