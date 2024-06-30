Former Rams Superstar Projects How LA's Defense Will React to Absence of Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams suffered one of the most significant losses this offseason when all-time great and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald retired. Donald called it quits in mid-March, and now all eyes will be on whether the Rams defense can answer the call without their best player.
It won't be easy, and many believe it will negatively affect the defense. You can't blame them, as all eyes were on No. 99 from the start of his career to the end.
While the challenge for the Rams' defense may seem daunting, former Los Angeles draft pick and Super Bowl champion Torry Holt is hopeful. As he said during a recent appearance on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd," Holt revealed that he believes that L.A.'s defense can maintain strength if the young players can step up and meet the moment head-on.
“I think the expectations are the same,” Holt said. “I think that’s Sean McVay’s message. Yes, they have a new coordinator in (Chris) Shula, but Sean McVay has to manage so many things, players being plucked but also coaches being plucked year in and year out, but they continue to do a really good job of drafting and developing players. Kobie Turner’s gotta be good – gotta be better. He had a heck of a rookie season. He’s gotta be better. (Bobby) Brown’s gotta be better. They got two rookies from Florida State, (Braden) Fiske, as well as Jared Verse, who has to step up.”
Replacing Aaron Donald will be a collective effort, a fact not lost on Holt. He acknowledges this, emphasizing that it will take a unified team to fill the void left by the star player.
“Now, no one replaces Aaron Donald,” Holt said. “Collectively, though, these guys have to play at a very high level. What I love about this Rams young front: They drafted these guys that they’re playing. Again, showing confidence that they have in their players and then their players deliver.”
The Ram sdefnese is yougn, hungey and has a ton of poteital. This offseason was huge for revamping that side of the ball. Bringing in rookies Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kamren Kinchens, Brennan Jackson, and Tyler Davis (if given the chance) will require them to step up like no other. The other defenders, like second-year players and veterans on the team, Kobie Turner, Ernest Jones, Kamren Curl, Darious Williams, Byron Young, and Tre'Davious White, are tasked to live up to Holt's expectations.
Every player must step up, but so must Chris Shula, the Rams' first-year defensive coordinator. The Rams decided to hire within, and even though coach McVay is high on Shula, he must show the others that he is capable of leading a defense.
