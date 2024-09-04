Former Rams Wide Receiver to Appear on New Season of Dancing With the Stars
Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola will replace his cleats with some dancing shoes this fall.
Good Morning America released the complete list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners. Amendola is one of the 13 celebrities who will vie for the best celebrity dancer in season 33.
Amendola's former Patriots teammate, Rob Gronkowski, sent him a video of encouragement.
"You bring that 'Dola playoff energy to the dance floor, you will [for] sure dominate, kid," said Gronkowski.
Amendola spent 13 seasons in the NFL playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and the Rams when they played in St. Louis.
The former undrafted wide receiver started his career with the Cowboys, signing with them as an undrafted free agent. However, Amendola was cut prior to the start of the season and returned to the practice squad after clearing waivers. He spent the entire 2008 regular season on the team's practice squad, and never saw regular season action.
Following that brief stint with the Cowboys, Amendola joined the Eagles, where he signed with the practice squad in Jan. 2009. However, prior to the start of the season, he was waived and re-signed with the practice squad but never played a down in the regular season.
The Rams signed Amendola off the Eagles practice squad, and he finally got some playing time. He saw his first NFL action in 2009 and spent the next four seasons with the Rams.
As a Ram, Amendola collected 196 receptions for 1,726 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per reception in 42 games and 17 starts. In 2009, he was the NFL's kickoff return yards leader. Although Amendola was solid with the Rams, he made a name for himself with the New England Patriots, who he left the Rams for in the 2013 offseason.
Amendola won two Super Bowl titles in New England and was named to the New England Patriots All-2010s Team.
After five years with the Patriots, Amendola bounced between the Dolphins, Lions, and Texans before retiring from professional football in July 2022.
In 163 career games, Amendola has recorded 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Texas native will now look for some more success outside of the gridiron this time.
