Rams News: Kelly Stafford Skipping Opening Game Against Lions Due to Mental Health
The Los Angeles Rams are set to have a rematch against the Detroit Lions, with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff battling it out against their former teams.
Unfortunately, it looks like Stafford's biggest fans, his wife and four children, won't be in attendance.
In an episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford revealed that she is excited for Sunday Night Football and the NFL's opening weekend.
“Sunday Night Football first week is incredible. It’ll be so fun," Stafford said. "That atmosphere is gonna be so crazy again. I could not imagine, actually I could, ‘cause the playoff was just like that. You know it’ll be a good game. There’s just a lot of, not only players that want to win that game, but I would say passion, egos and all the things at play. It’ll be fun, so fun.”
However, she revealed that she will not be in attendance for the Rams' game against the Detroit Lions despite being in town for a live show.
“Physically, I will not [be there]. No. I am going to, after our amazing, amazing live show, I am going to hop on a plane and watch it with my daughters here, so that’s the plan.”
This is in large part to the last time Stafford was in Detroit for a football game. After the Lions beat the Rams for their first playoff win in decades, the crowd booed Stafford, her husband, and their children.
Naturally, this makes Stafford and her four daughters not want to return. In fact, her children said they didn't want to come back.
“I actually asked them if they wanted to go back," Stafford said, "and they said no. So that is another reason we won’t be returning for the game … There’s a lot that goes into it … but I just think it’s the better decision for my mental health and for my daughters."
“My husband doesn’t want to have to hear me be, ‘Ugh,’ upset. Not that I think I would be, because I also grew in that experience too. You forget that this is football and this is a huge deal in Detroit. I forgot that, and I was so emotionally involved that I also forgot this is a playoff football game.
“I think I would be better at also preparing my daughters in a way, but I just don’t think it’s worth it at this point. … So it’s just better this way.”
While his wife and children won't be there, Matthew Stafford will still be in attendance, hopefully leading the Rams to a victory over the Lions.
