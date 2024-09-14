Former Rams WR Surprisingly Activated to Roster of AFC Powerhouse
The Los Angeles Rams have experienced more injuries to start the NFL season than any other team in the league. Their wide receiver room took a massive hit in week one after 2023-24 Offensive Rookie of the Year Puka Nacua left the game with a PCL injury to his knee. Nacua is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks and has been designated to the Rams' injury reserve (IR).
The Rams will probably look to sign another receiver to add to their depth chart but will miss out on any players who are familiar with their system after the news broke that wide receiver Ben Skowronek was elevated to the Pittsburgh Steelers' active roster after serving time on their practice squad.
The former seventh-round draft pick of the Rams in 2021, spent the last three years in Los Angeles where he was eventually traded to the Houston Texans last May. After being unable to crack the Texans active roster Skowronek signed to the Steelers practice squad.
The Rams' front office could have considered bringing in the former Notre Dame pass-catcher before his elevation to the Steelers 53-man roster. Skowronek has a solid understanding of Sean McVay's offensive scheme and could of been a poor-mans replacement to Nacua as he recovers from injury. With the season already heading into week two, finding another receiver who could fit easily into a complementary role could be difficult because they would have to learn the Rams' offense in a hurry.
Rams' franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to rely heavily on Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson to excel alongside Cooper Kupp. Atwell flashed a lot of potential last season despite having to live in the shadow of a fellow rookie at the time Nacua. Stafford told reporters this week that he is not concerned about having to adjust to the injuries that have hampered the team to start the season which should leave optimism going forward for fans.
Despite not being able to add a veteran like Skowronek, the lead signal-caller for the Rams has 16 seasons worth of experience that should be enough to keep the Rams afloat offensively until Nacua returns from injury. Expect Atwell to have the opportunity to break out over the next month as he will showcase his ability to stretch the field, creating explosive plays for this Rams' offense.
