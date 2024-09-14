Rams News: 3 Free Agent CBs LA Show Sign Following Darious Williams Injury
The Los Angeles Rams' secondary took a massive hit after losing cornerback Darious Williams to injury. With the NFL season underway the Rams' secondary could look to bolster their group with a few different free agents who have not found a home yet. Here are three potential cornerbacks who the Rams could look to sign over the next couple of weeks.
1. Patrick Peterson
The eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer could be a perfect match for an extremely young Rams football team. The veteran cornerback has been on the backend of his career, however, he could be a valuable addition for a young group of defensive backs who could benefit from his experience. Peterson is no longer the All-Pro level player he used to be as his battle with father-time has caught up to him but, what he lacks in athleticism he makes up for with elite IQ.
2. Xavien Howard
After spending eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins, former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is still searching for a new home in the NFL after in his words 'closed the door' on South Beach. The NFL veteran is coming off a foot injury that derailed him a season ago but he remains certain that he could still impact a team in a positive way.
Howard turned 31 in July, which could be the main reason why teams have been hesitant to sign the former second-round pick in 2016. When asked about his future Howard had this to say after rumblings of him potentially hanging up his cleats arose.
"I still can play some good ball. No way,"
If Howard's health is 100 percent he could potentially be the best cornerback on the Rams' roster. A true ball hawk who can take the ball away from opposing offenses is a valuable asset. With 28 interceptions during his career, it could be hard for defensive coordinator Chris Shula to not be interested in adding Howard to his secondary.
3. Ahkello Witherspoon
Ahkello Witherspoon was recently re-signed by the Rams after the loss of Darious Williams. The former Colorado Buffalo was added back to the team coming off of a season where he had three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. It is hard to think this will be the only signing for the Rams' secondary because the organization was not initially sold on Witherspoon since there was no priority to sign him after the end of the 2023-24 NFL season.
