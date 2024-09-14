Ram Digest

Rams News: 3 Free Agent CBs LA Show Sign Following Darious Williams Injury

John Robinson

May 21, 2024, Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams (24) wears a Guardian helmet cap during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 21, 2024, Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams (24) wears a Guardian helmet cap during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams' secondary took a massive hit after losing cornerback Darious Williams to injury. With the NFL season underway the Rams' secondary could look to bolster their group with a few different free agents who have not found a home yet. Here are three potential cornerbacks who the Rams could look to sign over the next couple of weeks.

1. Patrick Peterson

Pittsburgh,NFL,Ram
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) intercepts a pass in the first quarter during a Week 16 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelersl, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer could be a perfect match for an extremely young Rams football team. The veteran cornerback has been on the backend of his career, however, he could be a valuable addition for a young group of defensive backs who could benefit from his experience. Peterson is no longer the All-Pro level player he used to be as his battle with father-time has caught up to him but, what he lacks in athleticism he makes up for with elite IQ.

2. Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard, NFl, Miami Dolphin
Dec 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) takes to the field prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After spending eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins, former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is still searching for a new home in the NFL after in his words 'closed the door' on South Beach. The NFL veteran is coming off a foot injury that derailed him a season ago but he remains certain that he could still impact a team in a positive way.

Howard turned 31 in July, which could be the main reason why teams have been hesitant to sign the former second-round pick in 2016. When asked about his future Howard had this to say after rumblings of him potentially hanging up his cleats arose.

"I still can play some good ball. No way,"

If Howard's health is 100 percent he could potentially be the best cornerback on the Rams' roster. A true ball hawk who can take the ball away from opposing offenses is a valuable asset. With 28 interceptions during his career, it could be hard for defensive coordinator Chris Shula to not be interested in adding Howard to his secondary.

3. Ahkello Witherspoon

Rams, NFL, Colorado
Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (44) during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Ahkello Witherspoon was recently re-signed by the Rams after the loss of Darious Williams. The former Colorado Buffalo was added back to the team coming off of a season where he had three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. It is hard to think this will be the only signing for the Rams' secondary because the organization was not initially sold on Witherspoon since there was no priority to sign him after the end of the 2023-24 NFL season.

More News: Rams News: 3 Bold Predictions Entering New NFL Season

Published
John Robinson

JOHN ROBINSON

Home/News