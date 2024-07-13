Former Rams WR Tabbed at Top of AFC Team's Depth Chart This Season
The Los Angeles Rams have seen all sorts of talent come through the organization over the years. The team has made some mistakes in letting some players go, potentially including former second-round pick Van Jefferson. While he never lived up to the hype, Jefferson is now in line to reap benefits on a new team.
Mark Kaboly of The Athletic noted that Jefferson could be in line to be the No. 2 wide-out on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart this season.
"Jefferson was a free-agent signing and is in pole position to start the season as the No. 2. He showed flashes of being able to handle that role in 2021 with 50 catches and 802 yards with the Los Angeles Rams. But he hasn’t done much since then, which is concerning."
Jefferson could never fully put things together while with the Rams, leading to his eventual dismissal. Los Angeles couldn't wait any longer but Jefferson has seemed to find a nice spot with the Steelers.
While having Jefferson at the top of a depth chart isn't the greatest spot to be in, he will likely get a chance to show what he can do. Pittsburgh has been trying to upgrade the receiver spot all offseason but has yet to come away with anything of significance.
Los Angeles fans will likely tune into the Steelers to see how Jefferson performs. He was fun to watch while with the Rams so hopefully, he can turn his career into something nice with the Steelers.
