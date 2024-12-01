Full NFC West Week 12 Injury Report
All four NFC West teams are playing a non-divisional road game this week and with the division separating every team by just one game, the injuries for each squad could play a major role in the outcome.
Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
The Seahawks are tied at the top of the division and are staying fairly healthy for their Week 13 matchup with the New York Jets. 17 players are listed on their injured reserve list and 13 of those players were full participants in practice on Friday and will likely play.
There are two questionable players that both practiced fully on Friday. Backup tight end Brady Russell (foot) and safety AJ Finley (ankle) are minor players that would receive limited snaps even if they suit up for this week.
Two players that have been officially ruled out for Sunday's game are offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (hand) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh). Forsythe is a backup on the line and Nwosu has played in just one game this season.
Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
The Cardinals are probably the healthiest team out of the four in the division as they have just four questionable players and the least amount on the injured list. They are coming off a tough divisional loss to the Seahawks and look to bounce back against the Vikings.
Safeties Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Joey Blount (hip) along with running back Emari Demercado (shoulder). and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) were all limited participants in practice on Friday and all should be able to play this week.
Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
The Rams have gradually gotten healthier as the season has progressed and will return one of their veteran offensive lineman. Captain and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) has missed the past three games and will make his return this week against the New Orleans Saints.
There are two players that have been ruled out. Offensive lineman KT Leveston (ankle) and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) are both out. Higbee just returned to practice this week after missing the entire season with a torn ACL that he suffered at the end of last season.
Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (foot) and outside linebacker Nick Hampton (triceps) are both listed as questionable for the game. Both will be pivotal if they play and having Jackson in the starting lineup will only bolster that offensive line.
San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
The 49ers have been plagued with injuries all season long and this week is no different. Six different players have been ruled out with another five listed as questionable. They will play one of their toughest games of the season this week against the red hot Buffalo Bills.
Several key players will not play for the second-straight week for the 49ers as defensive end Nick Bosa (hip,oblique), offensive lineman Trent Williams (ankle), defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (knee) and lineback Dre Greenlaw (achilles) have all been ruled out.
Starting quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but should be expected to play this week after missing last game. Cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal matter) has missed the past two weeks and has not been ruled in either direction.
Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin), cornerback Renardo Green (neck), and wide receiver Chris Conley (knee) are all listed as questionable.
