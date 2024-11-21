Has Future HOFer Single-Handedly Kept the Rams Season Alive?
The Los Angeles Rams have a shot at making it into the playoffs, given the rocky start they had. One person who has been easy to rely on is future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Since coming over to the Rams from the Detroit Lions after the 2020 season, Stafford has continued to be a reliable source to this Rams offense, even after they were victorious in the Super Bowl back in 2021.
So far this season, Stafford has only finished one game with less than 200 passing yards, during the stretch of the season when star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were sidelined due to injury. Even with the small passing yards number, the Rams still found a way to win.
Stafford has averaged 255.7 yards in the ten games this season, and recently, in his last three games, has thrown for over 290 yards. Stafford has a completion percentage of 66.5.
Stafford has not only been stellar in the recent games for the Rams, but he has also been reliable all season long. Ranked seventh in the league in total passing yards with 2,557, tied for 12th in touchdowns with 13, and just missing out of the top ten in quarterback rating, with 60.6
The 16-year veteran has been able to bring his experience to this Rams team on offense and has been a key piece of the Rams's success this season. Now 36 years old, fans have begun to ponder how much longer Stafford can keep up this type of production.
The Rams won't have to worry about losing Stafford anytime soon, given Stafford is under contract until the end of the 2026 season. Stafford has proven he can still go out and be one of the best quarterbacks in the game. Stafford finished Week 11 ranked fifth overall in quarterbacks, with an 83.1 quarterback rating.
The Rams will look for Stafford to keep up the 290+ passing yards when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, a crucial matchup that could change the direction of the Rams' season and playoff hopes. The Rams enter with a 5-5 record and currently hold the eighth spot in the playoff picture.
