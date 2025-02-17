Here’s Another Reason Trading Stafford, Kupp Attractive to Rams
Sean McVay and his coaches haven’t attended the scouting combine in recent years. They may want to make an exception this year because the Rams currently own just six selections in April’s draft. The last time the Rams finished a draft with six-or-fewer choices was in 2016, the year before McVay’s arrival.
But trading Matthew Stafford would garner a haul of additional draft capital. That’s on top of what they could get for receiver Cooper Kupp. And while Adam Schefter said last week there’s “no way in hell” the Giants would give up their No. 3 overall selection for Stafford, plenty of other teams would listen.
Pittsburgh, for instance. Last week, analyst Tyler Sullivan proposed sending Stafford to the Steelers along with the Rams’ first-round choice (No. 26 overall). In return, the Rams would receive the Steelers’ first-round choice (No. 21), Pittsburgh’s second-round pick (No. 52) and a conditional 2026 second-rounder, which would become a first-rounder should Stafford play 65 percent of snaps in 2025.
Whether McVay and Les Snead draft the best player available or address holes anywhere on their roster, moving up in the first round could be attractive. They’d also benefit by jumping back into the second round, where they have no assets as of now. Los Angeles sent its 2025 second-rounder to Carolina in order to move up and take Braden Fiske at No. 39 overall last April.
Plus, Nick Korte from Over the Cap projects the Rams will receive zero traditional compensatory picks in the 2025 draft. The only compensatory selection Los Angeles is expected to receive is a special third-rounder awarded under the amendment to the CBA that rewards teams who develop minority head coach and GM candidates. When Atlanta made Raheem Morris its head coach in 2024, the Rams got a pair of special compensatory selections, one in the third round last year and one in the third round this year.
Prior to officially receiving that reward from the league, the Rams’ six current assets in the 2025 draft consist of their own first-rounder (No. 26), their third- and fourth-rounders, and three sixth-round selections.
