Rams Were Smart To Trade Up For This Rookie
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) took a risk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by moving up 13 spots to draft Florida State defensive end Braden Fiske. The organization was criticized for overspending by giving up the 155th overall pick and a 2025 second-rounder.
Through eight games, it has begun to look like a genius decision from general manager Les Snead and the Rams for making the jump to grab Fiske. He recorded four tackles, a pair of quarterback hits, and a team-high two sacks in the Rams' overtime win in Week 9 over the Seattle Seahawks.
Bottom line, this kid is legit and the Rams look like the smartest in the room after making the move to draft one of the team's top defensive players. Fiske has put together 26 tackles, three sacks, and two fumble recoveries in his first eight games in the NFL.
The rookie pash rusher also ranks second in quarterback pressures among rookies, just behind his defensive end teammate, Jared Verse.
"When we were able to get Jared [DE Jared Verse] and then you look at the consistent, across-the-board love that we had for Braden Fiske, we wanted to figure out a way to be able to go get him and pair him up with some of the other guys that we had in-house," Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday. "When you look at Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown III and then being able to see Kobie and Byron [LB Byron Young] in their second years and what Michael Hoecht can do as a versatile chess piece. He’s [Fiske] done a really good job and he’s been so steady and consistent. This guy’s demeanor, he loves the game, he loves to compete, and I think he’s getting more and more comfortable and I think he’s really understanding what we’re trying to do. I can’t say enough about the job that [defensive coordinator], Chris [Shula], and our other defensive coaches have done to put these guys in good spots."
McVay could not be happier with what he has seen so far this season from Fiske and several other rookie defenders. The fact that this team spent multiple draft picks and took a shot on him and succeeded in this big of way, speaks to the eye for talent that this organization possesses.
