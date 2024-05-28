Historic Ram Reveals His All-Time Favorite Play
Longtime former St. Louis Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa spoke with D'Marco Farr on the team's' "Rams Iconic" video series about his six years with the club. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Hawaii product, an Oceanside native, was selected with the No. 43 pick in the second round of the 2003 draft. He played with St. Louis from 2003-08, before finishing up his career with a two-year Chicago Bears stint in 2009-10.
When talk turned to Tinoisamoa's favorite all-time play as a Ram, he recalled a signature pick-six against the Houston Texans (presumably quarterback David Carr, the No. 1 pick in the 2002 draft).
"I'd have to say it was an interception I got — I didn't return it to the house [i.e. score a touchdown] or anything," Tinoisamoa said. "The running back skills kind of fell off somewhere in there. It was against the Texans and we actually won that game in overtime, that's where Fitzpatrick goes HAM. That game. I had a pick. So basically I'm going one way, I tip it back to myself and make this super diving catch, pick the ball up, get up, tackled like 10 yards later. But it ended up being on a sports trading card. But I have that picture on the card. And for me, I felt like, dude, that was such a pro play. If anyone can tip the ball back to themselves full-speed and catch it, fully extended, man that's pretty special, and that's an athlete."
"If I take it to the house, I'm probably All-Pro or Pro Bowl," Tinoisamoa acknowledged.
Over the course of his career (in the regular season, at least), he recorded 489 total tackles (395 solo, 94 assisted), 11 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and seven interceptions.
