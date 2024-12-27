How an Early Season Beatdown by Cardinals Sparked the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams will face off with the Arizona Cardinals for the second time this season after recovering from a 1-4 start. Los Angeles has gotten healthier since then and has gone 9-4 since their Week 2 loss to the Cardinals, landing atop the NFC West with two weeks remaining in the season.
The Rams have steadily improved. Rams head coach Sean McVay recalled how the Rams' 31-point loss to the Cardinals earlier this season. The loss undoubtedly propelled Los Angeles to a productive season.
"I felt like, in the moment, it was a humbling day," McVay said. "I do think that if there’s anything you've learned, every single game matters so much, but you don't want to ride the emotional rollercoaster that these games can take you on if you do have the ability to stay steady, to stay the course and try to right the ship. Certainly, that is not complete by any stretch, but our guys have done an excellent job of not allowing the way that we started, especially in those first five games, to affect what we did coming off that bye. That Week 2 game was certainly a really humbling one, and they dominated it from the start."
The Rams have improved on and off the field since the last time the Rams and Cardinals played each other. McVay noted how the team has grown over the past few weeks.
"Well, I think we have a rapport,” McVay said. “I think we’ve had a lot of experience, particularly with some of the younger guys that are playing on defense. I think we've been able to establish an identity as we've accumulated some experience together. I think we've been able to stay healthy on the offensive side of the ball and develop a little bit of a rapport offensive line-wise. Obviously, you get Puka [Nacua] back and Cooper [Kupp]. That's a big difference. I think just the continuity on both fronts has been a big difference."
The Rams have played solid football over the last month, stringing four consecutive wins together, firmly placing themselves in a position to secure a home playoff game potentially. McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the Rams must put their best foot forward over the next two weeks to complete a comeback of epic proportions.
