Rams News: DC Chris Shula Thinks LA Vet Can Fill Aaron Donald Leadership Void
Eight-year Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Chris Shula, recently promoted to defensive coordinator, is confident that multifaceted 25-year-old nose tackle Kobie Turner can supplement at least some of the leadership void vacated by 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who retired this offseason, per Eric Williams of Fox Sports.
“He’s going to be a guy who’s on the field a ton,” Chris Shula told Williams of Turner. “We love to have the flexibility to move those guys around, depending on the personnel group that’s in the game. We’re lucky, because he can play multiple spots pretty easily, whether it’s physically or mentally.
“We can keep people guessing where we can kind of move him around," Shula continued. "And the nice thing about Kobie is he’s so selfless, he’s always going to do what’s best for the team. So it will be fun to use that chess piece accordingly.”
“Obviously, we’re going to have to step up as a group,” Shula said. “We made a big point to Kobie Turner that we don’t expect him to be an Aaron Donald, because he really is one of one. We knew when he was in the game how offenses were going to protect against us. Now, it’s a little bit more of a guessing game.”
