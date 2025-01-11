How Can Rams QB Matthew Stafford Have Another Good Game Against the Vikings?
The rematch is set. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. This will be the second time these two teams will play each other this year.
The Rams defeated the Vikings in Week 8 in a close battle. Now that they meet in the playoffs, it is a whole new game. The stakes are higher than they ever been. It is win or go home for both teams.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wants to make another playoff run. While Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will look to get his first career playoff win, in his first playoff game. Darnold has had a great year for the team and led them to a 14-3 record.
With these two teams meeting earlier in the season, what can the Rams do to come out on top again?
"There are so many things that have taken place since then," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "It was two good football teams going at it. They've certainly been great. They had gone on an incredibly long winning streak if you will and then went against the number one seed for the NFC [First Playoff Seed] last week. I think guys were able to make plays, guys were able to play within themselves and that's usually what it comes down to. Every single game is its own separate entity. We have to prepare to the best of our ability and go shoot our shot."
Stafford had one of his best games during the season in the win over the Vikings in Week 8. He will look to have a similar result on Monday night.
"I think he's played so long that he does a great job of bringing his best in the most important moments while just playing within himself. I thought he did a couple of things that were unbelievable and then there were a couple of examples of being able to do a great job of playing the quarterback position and distributing the football. When he ended up breaking a couple of tackles and going off-schedule, those are always fun things. I think he's at his best when he’s just in the moment and enjoying it. That's what I saw there and there’s been a lot of examples of that. It's the greatest team sport that there is, but all we need is Matthew to just be Matthew. That'll be all we need from him and that's what we're expecting."
