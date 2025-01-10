How Rams QB Matthew Stafford Gives Team Major Advantage Against Vikings
One major advantage that the Los Angeles Rams will have over the Minnesota Vikings in their Wild Card playoff match up is at quarterback. Veteran Matthew Stafford has been here before and has got it done when the stakes have been high. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will be making his playoff debut on Monday Night.
Darnold has had a great season for the Vikings. But his last showing in Week 18 has many wondering if the lights will be too bright in his first playoff game.
The Rams finished off the season with a 10-7 record, while the Vikings come into the matchup with a 14-3 record. Both teams have had great seasons, and they played each other back in Week 8 of the season, with the Rams coming out on top.
The winner of the matchup can potentially be facing the No. 1 seed, the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round.
"I am leaning towards the Los Angeles Rams," said CBS Sports Write John Breech. "I just think for me, this comes down to a battle of quarterbacks. We have an inexperienced Sam Darnold who did not really play well on the National stage in Week 18 vs. the Lions. This is a similar situation. So, I am picking between a Super Bowl winner quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who has proven time and again, that he can produce in the postseason. Or I am picking Sam Darnold, who was seeing ghosts last week against the Lions. For me, it has to be Stafford."
"I just think the Rams are so battled tested in the postseason. You see them run to the Super Bowl in 2021-2022. This team seems to get better every week. It is at home, the Vikings have to fly halfway across the country, even though they won 14 games. So, I am going to take the Rams here in the upset."
The Rams have gotten better in the second half of the season. Many have said that the Rams are a team no one wants to face. They have a coach in Sean McVay that knows how to win these types of games as well. They also come into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league.
