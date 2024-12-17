How Do the Rams Match Up Against Fellow NFC Leaders?
The Seattle Seahawks’ loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 15 moved the Los Angeles Rams into the top spot in the NFC West, a move that has solidified the Rams as a potential contender for the playoffs.
However, despite the team being No.1 in their region, they are among some tough competition from the East, North and South regions of the NFC. So, how do the Rams match up against the other NFC leaders?
The Philadelphia Eagles are the leaders of the NFC East with a 12-2 record. The Rams and Eagles faced off on Nov. 24, a match that culminated in a tough 37-20 loss for the Rams.
The loss was, in part, due to some unfortunate offensive breakdowns and an allowance of 314 rushing yards on defense — however, in the games since their loss, the Rams have not allowed any of their opponents to gain above 150 yards rushing.
The team has certainly shown growth and, as the chances of them seeing the Eagles again have increased, there is no doubt they will be coming back out prepared.
“You look at all the things that we can control, you look at the things we can correct, and you just go back to work,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay. “You do give Philadelphia the credit that they deserve. But we’re going to come back swinging. I know that much.”
In the NFC North, the leaders of the region are the Detroit Lions, who hold a 12-2 record going into Week 15. The Rams went against the Lions in their first match of the regular season, a gritty game resulting in a 26-20 overtime loss for the Rams.
The match was simply a fight to the end, with the Lions edging just slightly enough to secure a touchdown at the halfway point in overtime. However, the Rams were riddled with injuries that saw a vital player — Rams receiver Puka Nacua — sit out.
If the Rams can keep their team healthy, a potential second meeting against the two teams could have a very different result.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the leaders in the southern region of the NFC, donning an identical 8-6 record with the Rams.
The Buccaneers are the only NFC leaders that the Rams have not seen yet, but the teams have gone against some of the same opponents and seen very different outcomes. For example, the Buccaneers boast wins against both the Lions and the Eagles; however, they have lost to the San Francisco 49ers, who the Rams have beaten twice.
The Rams have been on an upward trajectory as they approach the last games of the regular season, and as they show more and more of their resilience, many are starting to believe in their ability to beat these tough teams. The team still has two more NFC West matchups, but if they can bring both wins home, they will have won the conference and clinched a spot in the playoffs.
“The way that they’re playing right now, the way that they’ve played since that bye week, they are going to be incredibly dangerous in that playoff field. Any of those teams in the NFC right now, they can challenge … anybody, including the Lions and Eagles,” said Matt Hamilton of the “Up and Adams Show.”
