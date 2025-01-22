How Does Rams QB Matthew Stafford Fit into Team's Future Plans
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
Now that the Rams head into the offseason, there will be tough decisions to make within the organization. They will also need to wait and see if Matthew Stafford decides to come back for another season or will he hang up the cleats?
"They are in a youth movement the Rams are right now," said Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk. "And I do not know if a 37-year-old quarterback is going to fit that. And you know Sean McVay, quarterback whisper, welcoming the challenge, getting a new guy up to speed. I just think it all adds up again, we had to watch the Rams. We got to watch them as a team that may be looking. And we got to watch Stafford as a guy that might be available for one of these other teams that are looking for a quarterback. It is impossible to rule that out at this point, especially after what he said yesterday."
"I heard you. They got to start thinking about their future," said Chris Simms. "I do not think there is any doubt about that. He is 37 and he is a guy that has been beaten up and hit a lot in his career. He is not the biggest guy in football as far as quarterbacks are concerned... They are one of the younger teams in football. Their future is bright ... You look at the Rams and say why would he want to leave, the Rams got it. The Rams are there again. They weather the storm of we won a Super Bowl and now we are back. And now they are going to have a little money to spend this offseason too."
