Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Recapping The Rams Loss To The Eagles
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the Rams performance in Philadelphia, the positives of the game and a look into the future for a franchise on the rise.
Sean McVay and Chris Shula opened up earlier this week about Shula's appointment to DC, Shula's thoughts on the job and more.
Q: Why did you hire Chris Shula to be your DC?
McVay: “He’s a great coach, great connector and has a great ability to be able to have emotional intelligence in terms of how do you communicate? How do you lead? How do you work alongside the coaching staff? How do you get the buy-in and how do you represent the flexibility and the agility to get the most out of our players? I think all of those things have been on display. He earned it. He's a great leader. He’s a great coach. I think when he ended up getting the job, because of how close we are relationship wise, people just assumed that's why. Those that have been around him and those that understand his body of work, they know that this has been earned. He’s coached on all three levels of the defense. You guys know from getting to know him this year, he just has a great way about himself. He's an excellent coach, excellent communicator and a great person. I think that's super important. The best coaches get the most out of guys and they make them inspired to want to try to play for Chris and for the right reasons. I think he’s done an excellent job of bringing that to life.”
Q: Could you comment on the growth you've experienced during your first year as defensive coordinator and how have you managed the ups and downs of this season?
Shula: "No doubt. For myself, it's just the ability to be flexible, understanding what our defense is and the ability to adapt and adjust to the type of offense that we're playing. I always talk about trying to put players in the best position and the flexibility to adjust the scheme within the year based on some of the things that we did over the last three or four years that were very comforting to me, kind of getting out of that comfort zone, changing up some looks and doing some different things. I'd just say the ability to be flexible."
