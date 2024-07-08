Rams News: How LA Can Maximize Young Wideout
The Los Angeles Rams are pretty much such on the offensive end. They're set at quarterback, running back, offensive line, tight end, and, of course, the wide receiver position. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will lead the way in that category; however, others in that department could shine occasionally. However, one player from that position group who has had a tough time making his mark is L.A.'s fourth-year wide receiver, Tutu Atwell.
Atwell has struggled to make his mark in this league, whether it's not being healthy or failing to capitalize on opportunities. It's been like this for the past three years, and while he's shined at times as a wide receiver, there's been a lot more times when we forget he's out there.
Atwell has struggled mightly, but maybe the Rams aren't using him to get the most out of him. Brock Vierra of the Rams Wire suggests that the Rams should use him, like how the Chargers use their second-year wide receiver, Derius Davis.
"A modified 'H-back,' the Derius Davis role allows offenses to get the ball into the hands of a player quickly and typically with an advantageous matchup against a linebacker instead of a defensive back, while still giving the player the ability to flex out into the slot if the offense so chooses," Vierra wrote.
Davis has a similar build to Atwell, and while the Chargers struggled mightily in 2023, Davis still earned a spot on the second-team All-Pro. If the Rams use this approach with Atwell, not only could he thrive, but the offense could be taken to the next level. Atwell would be a true threat on the field, and it would keep defenses guessing, as he could beat his defender off the line from time to time.
Atwell will enter a crucial season as it is his contract year. This could be his last season in Los Angeles, and if so, why not go out with a bang?
More Rams: Veteran Considered Key 'Safety Valve' for LA's Offense