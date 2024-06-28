Rams News: How Los Angeles Can Retain Sean McVay Long-Term
Heading into his eighth season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay is currently under contract with L.A. through the 2026 NFL season. How long will he want to stay with the club, and what will it take to keep him around?
On a fresh edition of the "Rams LAFB" podcast, hosts Ryan Dyrud and Skinny T speculated about just how long McVay will want to remain with Los Angeles. Skinny T notes that Dyrud had initially speculated McVay would retire when two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, 10-time Pro Bowl defensive end Aaron Donald, and Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp all moved on, simultaneously, from pro football. With Donald already hanging up his cleats this offseason, how much longer can McVay be expected to stay in town?
"I still kind of thought... he'd basically ride out his contract," Dyrud said with regard to the simultaneous-retirement concept. "And then that would be that, and [he'd] retire... [Now, however] I think as long as there is a contingency plan in place post-Matthew Stafford, which we have talked about a lot, I wouldn't be shocked if he does end up coaching quite a bit longer. Now, I don't think he'll ever be — as he has said many times — coaching into his 50's... It seems like he is still going to be a guy that's gonna be done before that age of his life, but that doesn't mean he can't coach another five, six, eight years or so."
McVay, for the record, is still just 38. Stafford is no spring chicken himself at age 36. Kupp is 31. The shelf life for the two players is obviously briefer than the theoretical availability window of a head coach, but it really does seem like McVay doesn't intend to be an NFL lifer.
More Rams: Los Angeles Defensive Line Might Be Poised to Surprise Sans Aaron Donald