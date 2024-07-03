Rams News: How LA Tackled Key Position This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams are poised to make a significant impact in the 2024 season, building on the momentum they gained in the 2023 season. Their unexpected success in 2023 has set the stage for even greater achievements in the upcoming season, as they strive to establish themselves as a true contender.
Los Angeles has the tools to be just that, especially with their pieces on offense. The Rams offense was elite last season, and they'll look to be even better this fall. Matthew Stafford is the engine that keeps this team and offense going. While that may be the case, he still needs the others to step up in their role, including the wide receivers. The Rams wide receiver group, led by All-Pros Puka Nacua and Copper Kupp, could show why they are the best wide receiver duo in the league. However, the burden can't be soley put on Nacua and Kupp. The others must step up, including Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, and possibly rookie Jordan Whittington.
The others, such as Xavier Smith, Tyler Johnson, JJ Lapp, Drake Stoops, and Sam Wiglusz, will fight for a spot on the roster, which means they'll need to show up and show out in training camp and preseason.
However, once the rest of this position group is filled out, continuity and consistency are the only ways for this group to thrive. All eyes will be on Kupp and Nacua, and rightfully so, but the others, like Robinson, who came up huge in the second half of the season, and Atwell, who has struggled more times than not in his career, will be key to taking this offense to the next level. If Stafford is upright and these receivers are doing their jobs, L.A. will be in a great position to succeed.
More Rams: Lions Fans Critiqued by Ex-Detroit CB for Treatment of Matthew Stafford