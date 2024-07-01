Rams News: Lions Fans Critiqued by Ex-Detroit CB for Treatment of Matthew Stafford
Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford came under major fire from his former Detroit Lions fans during the two teams' meeting in the Wild Card Round of this past NFL season's playoffs.
Amidst a flurry of boos, Stafford's Rams lost by a single point in the waning seconds of the contest, 24-23.
An ex-teammate of the two-time Pro Bowler during his Detroit tenure, former cornerback Darius Slay, weighed in on Stafford's reception in his former home stadium, during an appearance on the podcast "Green Light With Chris Long."
"I'm the biggest fan of Stafford because I played with him for seven years," Slay noted. "And I'm a fan of Detroit, man, too as well. Only thing I did not like about what Detroit did [is] when they said they booed him coming out."
"Like, I understand it's the playoffs, but Staff did a lot," Slay said. "He done took a lot of beatings for that city. He ain't never had none of the best o-line like that line got now."
In fairness, their ire is pretty understandable. The season Stafford was swapped with ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff (both were No. 1 draft picks in their day, and are multi-time Pro Bowlers), the Rams won the Super Bowl. The Lions hadn't even won a playoff game during Stafford's 12-season tenure with the franchise.
