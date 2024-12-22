How Rams' DC Shula is Growing with Young Defensive Line
As the Los Angeles Rams prepared for the New York Jets in Week 16, the emphasis was on getting to Jets veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has played his best football of the season over the last few weeks. Getting to Rodgers will help the secondary cover wide receivers, Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.
Last week Rodgers and Adams connected for two touchdowns. Adams also had 198 yards all coming in the second half.
The Rams defensive line has been great this season. The young pass rush is getting to the quarterback. The defense is at its best when they cause pressure. The defense will have to limit Rodgers when he extends plays outside the pocket. Gap integrity will be a key for the defense against Rodgers.
"Yes, it is just a huge credit to Les [Snead] and our front office of just Iding you know, the right type of guys, really building in the last two years through the draft," said Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "With B.Y [Bryron Young] and Kobie [Turner] two years ago. And then you know, with [Braden] Fiske and [Jared] Verse last year. Just getting guys with the skill set that we think fits and the number one thing is affecting the passer in this league. Having a front that can do that is huge. Just seeing them grow. I think as coaches understand what they do well. Them understanding how to play together, how to rush the quarterback, and different things. So, it has been really fun to kind of grow with those guys and kind of understand what they do well and try to put them in those positions. They have really taken ownership of that. There are a lot of back-and-forth discussions throughout the week about how we want to attack protection and things like that. It has been fun."
The defense was built off drafting. Now some teams are taking the Rams blueprint and using it for their franchise. This defense is going to be great for years to come.
They play with a veteran presence. Over the last month, they have been great in stopping the run. Now they are getting after the quarterback at the right time of the season.
